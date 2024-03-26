Left Menu

Maryland: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after large ship collision

All traffic is being detoured, said the Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA), and It's unclear if anyone was injured. CNN has reached out to the Baltimore City Fire Department for additional information.

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (Photo/ Screengrab of viral video). Image Credit: ANI
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a large ship, CNN reported citing video obtained by the outlet. CNN reported that Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) said that all traffic is being detoured. It is unclear if anyone was injured. CNN reported that it had reached out to the Baltimore City Fire Department for additional information.

The 1.6-mile, 4-lane bridge extends over the Patapsco River and serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor and an essential link of Interstate-695, or the Baltimore Beltway. Its namesake, Francis Scott Key, is believed to have sat near the site of the bridge as he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, inspiring him to write the words of the "Star Spangled Banner."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

