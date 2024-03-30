Left Menu

Taiwan military condemns Chinese drones filming activities near Kinmen

The military has expressed condemnation towards Chinese netizens using drones to film activities on the outlying island of Erdan near Kinmen, reports said Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:18 IST
Taiwan military condemns Chinese drones filming activities near Kinmen
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Taiwan military has expressed condemnation towards Chinese netizens for using drones to film activities on the outlying island of Erdan near Kinmen, Taiwan News reported on Saturday. Rumours circulated online suggesting that unmanned aerial vehicles had captured footage of military movements on the Taiwanese-held island, within view of the Chinese city of Xiamen.

An investigation conducted by the Kinmen Defense Command revealed that the footage was taken on Friday afternoon while soldiers were unloading supplies. However, due to the distance and glare from the sun, the military reportedly did not notice the presence of the drone, as per Taiwan News. The Kinmen Defense Command said local officers could take appropriate measures based on the threat level the drones posed. The military blamed some Chinese netizens for the provocative behaviour, which could easily escalate into a serious incident.

According to Taiwan News, a failure by the Chinese authorities to take action could lead to confrontation, which would affect regional peace and stability, according to the Kinmen Defense Command. Tensions in the area heightened following the February incident involving the capsizing of an unmarked Chinese speedboat during a pursuit by Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration. The vessel was discovered in restricted waters near Kinmen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024