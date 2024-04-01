Left Menu

Pakistan National Assembly session is set to convene today

00 pm at the Parliament House in Islamabad. The session will focus on discussions pertaining to both national and international importance

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:33 IST
Pakistan National Assembly session is set to convene today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The National Assembly session is set to convene on Monday, at 4:00 pm at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Dunya News reported. The session will focus on discussions pertaining to both national and international importance

According to sources, call attention notices on smuggling, under-invoicing, and mis-declaration of steel imports are part of the agenda. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the July-December 2021 report in the session on the implementation of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Additionally, a call attention notice against overseas employment promoters for non-redressal of complaints will also be part of the agenda, as per Dunya News. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently announced that it has finalised all arrangements for the upcoming nationwide Senate elections, scheduled to be held on April 2, ARY News reported.

Polling is set to take place in the National Assembly as well as in all four provincial assemblies, running from 9 am to 4 pm. Distinctive ballot papers in four different colours have been printed for the Senate elections, signifying various categories of seats. White papers will denote general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats, as reported by ARY News.

The transportation of election materials to returning officers has been successfully completed, ensuring the smooth conduct of the electoral process. Returning officers have already issued the final list of candidates contesting for the 48 vacant Senate seats.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024