Left Menu

20-Year-Old Staff Sgt is Israeli military's 600th fatality since October 7

Staff Sgt. Nadav Cohen, 20, was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Yunis.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:02 IST
20-Year-Old Staff Sgt is Israeli military's 600th fatality since October 7
Representative Image (Image Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces announced on Monday the death of the 600th soldier since October 7. Staff Sgt. Nadav Cohen, 20, was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Yunis. A resident of Haifa, Cohen served in the IDF's 7th Armored Brigade.

He will be laid to rest in Haifa on Monday evening. The majority of the 600 fallen soldiers were killed defending Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Cohen is also the 256th soldier to fall since the ground invasion of Gaza was launched on October 27.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024