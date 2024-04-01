20-Year-Old Staff Sgt is Israeli military's 600th fatality since October 7

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces announced on Monday the death of the 600th soldier since October 7. Staff Sgt. Nadav Cohen, 20, was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Yunis. A resident of Haifa, Cohen served in the IDF's 7th Armored Brigade.

He will be laid to rest in Haifa on Monday evening. The majority of the 600 fallen soldiers were killed defending Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Cohen is also the 256th soldier to fall since the ground invasion of Gaza was launched on October 27.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

