"Pakistan's integrity can only be guaranteed by stopping military establishment...": Altaf Hussain

The founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has said that Pakistan's integrity can only be guaranteed by stopping military establishments from indulging in the country's political and economic affairs. In his address to the public on Sunday night, the MQM founder strongly condemned the actions and policies of the military establishment and the involvement of the affairs of the government and political affairs.

His address was televised throughout Pakistan and across the world via social media. Hussain said that the "security and survival of Pakistan depend on the non-alignment of the military establishment, staying away from the country's political and economic affairs and that for achieving goals, the people must come into action," and added that the country would otherwise not be able to survive.

He said that from the very beginning, it has been his party's principle that if Pakistan is to be saved, the outdated feudal system and unrestrained capitalist system must be removed. "Military establishment and ISI must not interfere in politics," he said.

Instead of badmouthing corrupt army generals and ISI officers, he (Altaf Hussain) was "falsely accused of serving as an Indian agent, anti-nationalism, terrorist and traitor," he deplored. Commenting on the current issue of judges, he said a few days ago, six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote a joint letter to the Supreme Judicial Council and explained the painful details of what happened to them and told how the Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI pressured the judges to make their own decisions.

He said that the "ISI blackmails them by installing hidden cameras in the rooms of the judges and torture the relatives of the judges by kidnapping them." He said that sadly, "the Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Essa, obeying the orders of the army and ISI generals, gave the said letter to the Prime Minister and his rogue cabinet, who rejected these serious allegations of 6 judges of the Islamabad High Court without investigation and declared them inappropriate."

He said he is free from corruption, so people across the country should ask the army generals and ISI officers who are spreading negative propaganda against him to take out even an inch of land acquired by Altaf Hussain. Mr Hussain said that when Imran Khan, the founder of the country's largest party @PTIofficial, said that the people of Pakistan are a free nation and he will not be a slave to foreign masters, the workers of his party, including women were thrown into jails where they are still imprisoned.

"Tell the fair-minded people across the country that where should Altaf Hussain, Imran Khan and the poor people of the country go with their complaints?" he asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)