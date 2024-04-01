TikTok cracks down on 18.5 million videos in Pakistan

TikTok cracked down on 18.5 million videos in Pakistan in the last quarter of 2023 for violating its community guidelines, the short-reel hosting platform said in a statement, reported The News International. In a press release, the social media platform, said that it took action against 18,596,077 videos "in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resolve to combat violations effectively."

Moreover, TikTok aggressively pursued spam accounts and related content, implementing robust measures to prevent their proliferation, it added. The video-sharing social media platform said it unveiled the latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the fourth quarter of 2023 to foster a secure online environment, "reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community," The News International reported.

During the October-December period of 2023, TikTok's proactive measures led to the removal of 176,461,963 videos worldwide, representing about 1.0 per cent of all videos uploaded on the platform. A substantial portion of these, 128,300,584 videos, were identified and removed through automated detection technologies, while 8,038,106 videos were reinstated upon further review, as reported by The News International.

Notably, about 95.3 per cent of videos that violated the guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, and the proactive removal rate for the quarter stood at 99.5 per cent globally. In an effort to safeguard young users, TikTok also deleted 19,848,855 accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13, the statement stated.

"TikTok's Community Guidelines are meticulously crafted to cultivate an environment that is safe, inclusive, and authentic for all users, without exceptions. The guidelines are enforced uniformly across all content and users, with TikTok striving for consistency and fairness in its enforcement actions," it said. (ANI)

