Left Menu

Finale of 5th Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to take place from April 11-13

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the finale of the 5th Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for Men and Women on Al Mughirah beach in Al Dhafra city, as part of the Kingfish Fishing Season in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:35 IST
Finale of 5th Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to take place from April 11-13
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 1 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the finale of the 5th Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for Men and Women on Al Mughirah beach in Al Dhafra city, as part of the Kingfish Fishing Season in Abu Dhabi. The final phase will take place from April 11-13 in Al Mirfa, Al Dhafra Region.

Organsiers said the competition is an integral part of the kingfish fishing season in Abu Dhabi, aligning with the goal of protecting marine life from overfishing in accordance with national laws. It also aims to regulate kingfish fishing, uphold traditional heritage competitions that reflect the UAE's maritime heritage, revive local maritime traditions, familiarise the public with the coastlines and islands of the Al Dhafra Region and provide an opportunity for amateurs to engage in traditional fishing.

The competition will also promote and revitalise fishing as a recreational pursuit, foster a spirit of healthy competition among enthusiasts, encourage widespread participation and establish the competition as a seasonal highlight for fishing enthusiasts. A total of 20 prizes, valued at AED920,000, have been allocated for the final phase of the competition, comprising 10 prizes for the men's category and 10 prizes for the women's category. The first place winner in each category will be awarded AED120,000, the second place winner will receive AED80,000, and the third place winner will receive AED60,000.

The organising committee has stipulated that the exclusive fishing method allowed in the championship is trolling, utilising hooks and a winch. The use of nets of any kind, spearguns, or any other means is strictly prohibited. Opened to UAE citizens, residents and visitors, the championship will adhere strictly to security and safety protocols, in line with the laws and regulations. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024