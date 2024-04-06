Ramzan: Three killed during evening prayers in Farah province of Afghanistan

Three people were killed when unidentified assailants opened gunfire during evening prayers (Taraweeh) in the Farah province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported, citing local sources on Friday. The incident notably took place on Thursday night (April 4), in the village of Tokali, Pusht Koh district of Farah province, according to Khaama Press.

Farah's security commander, Abdul Zaher Khadem, said that investigations are being carried. According to Khaama Press, Haji Akbar, a prominent local figure connected to the Hizb-e-Islami (an Afghan political party), was among the victims of this incident.

Such incidents of targeted killing have become a new normal in Afghanistan these days. Earlier, a suicide attack took place in Kandahar that left 12 dead, and injured several others. ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Targeted killings persist in Kandahar amid escalating tensions, while recent victims include government officials and local leaders. These incidents in Farah and Kandahar underscore the escalating security challenges Afghanistan facing since the Taliban took over the country, according to Khaama Press. Concerns are raised over the Taliban security forces' capacity to uphold national stability in light of the recent spike in violence on Afghan land.

The brunt of the fighting also falls on civilians, who face direct attacks as well as the wider effects of increased insecurity on their day-to-day existence. (ANI)

