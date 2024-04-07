Left Menu

At least eight killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

At least eight people were killed and 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported, citing regional officials.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:51 IST
At least eight killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least eight people were killed and 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported, citing regional officials. While regional officials said Russian forces used bombs and missiles, the national police of Ukraine claimed the attack was carried out by drones. Images of flames that had started on city streets and near to buildings were released by the police and local authorities.

The governor of Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said that six people were killed in overnight missile attacks on the city of Kharkiv. The death toll increased to eight later. Meanwhile, Mayor Igor Terekhov of Kharkiv verified that figure and said that ten more people had been injured.

"The attack hit residential areas - at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, a petrol station, a service station and cars were damaged," Terekhov said, according to Al Jazeera. The Ukrainian military said on Facebook that, in retaliation, three of the six Russian missiles and 28 of the 32 drones were shot down by its air defences.

After the midnight strikes, air raid alerts were in place for Kharkiv and the majority of the nation, including Kyiv, the capital, for several hours, reported Al Jazeera. Kharkiv, the capital of the city of the same name, is located just 30 kilometres from the Russian border and has experienced frequent bombing ever since Moscow began its invasion in February 2022.

Over the last few weeks, the attacks have been more intense. A drone strike on the city on Wednesday resulted in four fatalities and significant damage to apartment buildings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024