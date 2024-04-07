Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice during demonstration in the Netherlands

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice by the police during a demonstration in the Netherlands after she protested against fossil fuel subsidies by blocking a major road with a group of marchers on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported. Over 400 people were detained on Saturday, according to the police, including 12 for incitement. Activists said Thunberg was freed later.

Along with other protesters who attempted to obstruct a key highway leading to The Hague, the 21-year-old Swedish activist was first taken into custody by local police and held for a short time. Soon after being freed, Thunberg went back to join a small group of protesters obstructing another road that led to the train station. She was detained a second time there and taken away in a police van.

Marching from the heart of The Hague to the nearby A12 arterial highway, which connects the Dutch government's seat with Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Utrecht, were hundreds more protesters. The environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XR) organised the march as part of a strategy to put pressure on the Dutch government ahead of a scheduled discussion regarding fossil fuel subsidies in June.

The group was prevented from entering the motorway by dozens of police officers, including some on horseback, who warned "violence could be used" if the demonstrators attempted to get onto the road. (ANI)

