Left Menu

Pakistan: Two people killed during attemped robbery in Lahore

Two people, including an 18-year-old girl, were killed during an attempted robbery bid in Lahore's Shahdara town on Saturday, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:54 IST
Pakistan: Two people killed during attemped robbery in Lahore
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two people, including an 18-year-old girl, were killed during an attempted robbery bid in Lahore's Shahdara town on Saturday, according to ARY News. Of the two deceased persons, one was a shopkeeper named Shehroz Butt.

The girl was visiting the shop with her father to buy milk when two motorcycle-borne robbers arrived at the milk shop in an attempt to commit robbery, police said. When the shopkeeper tried to thwart the robbery attempt, the armed robbers opened fire, killing him and the girl, the police added.

The girl's father also got injured in the firing incident. Robbery attempts and killings have become the new normal in Pakistan, as the law and order of the country continue to deteriorate.

In a similar incident last month, a woman was killed in a shootout between police and robbers in Karachi's Orangi Town, ARY News reported. According to a statement by the police, on March 26, two salesmen were being looted by armed thieves close to Qatar Hospital in the Orangi Town region. Reports of the robbery, which resulted in a gunfight, led the police to the scene. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024