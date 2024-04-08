Left Menu

Foreign tourists allegedly subjected to physical abuse, torture by Pakistan police

The video, uploaded by one of the victims who identifies himself as Alex, documents instances of physical abuse and torture inflicted by the police without any apparent justification.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:02 IST
Foreign tourists allegedly subjected to physical abuse, torture by Pakistan police
Screengrab from the viral video (Photo/X@iihtishamm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a shocking video circulating on social media, foreign tourists recount a harrowing ordeal at the hands of Punjab police in Pakistan. The video, uploaded by one of the victims, who identifies himself as Alex, documents instances of physical abuse and torture inflicted by the police without any apparent justification.

"We have been assaulted by the police multiple times, had guns pointed at us and even been chased with a stick. All of this without any proper reason or provocation." says the narrator, who claims to be the victim. Alex, an avid cyclist who has been journeying around the world since 2022, narrates the distressing events that unfolded during his recent travel through Pakistan. Accompanied by two fellow cyclists, Alex explains how they encountered numerous challenges with corrupt police officers assigned as their escorts.

Frustrated by the mistreatment, they sought alternative routes in hopes of finding more cooperative escorts, only to be met with violence in response to their decision. Despite being subjected to assault and theft of their belongings, including Alex's camera, the trio persisted in seeking justice. With the help of locals, although met with scepticism and ridicule, Alex managed to retrieve footage documenting their ordeal and reached out to social media for assistance.

However, instead of receiving support, they faced further manipulation from the police who attempted to whitewash the incident by presenting them with gifts and coercing them into recording false testimonies of satisfaction. The police even tried to get the man and other two cyclists to cheer 'Punjab Police Zindabad' on video which translates to 'Long live Punjab Police' but they refused. Despite efforts to bring attention to their plight through mainstream media channels, Alex found himself confronted with censorship and intimidation tactics as journalists hesitated to report on the issue, citing threats from the authorities.

Alex concluded the video by exposing the identities of some of the policemen involved in the assault, sparking outrage among social media users in Pakistan and prompting questions regarding the accountability of law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024