Foreign tourists allegedly subjected to physical abuse, torture by Pakistan police

In a shocking video circulating on social media, foreign tourists recount a harrowing ordeal at the hands of Punjab police in Pakistan. The video, uploaded by one of the victims, who identifies himself as Alex, documents instances of physical abuse and torture inflicted by the police without any apparent justification.

"We have been assaulted by the police multiple times, had guns pointed at us and even been chased with a stick. All of this without any proper reason or provocation." says the narrator, who claims to be the victim. Alex, an avid cyclist who has been journeying around the world since 2022, narrates the distressing events that unfolded during his recent travel through Pakistan. Accompanied by two fellow cyclists, Alex explains how they encountered numerous challenges with corrupt police officers assigned as their escorts.

Frustrated by the mistreatment, they sought alternative routes in hopes of finding more cooperative escorts, only to be met with violence in response to their decision. Despite being subjected to assault and theft of their belongings, including Alex's camera, the trio persisted in seeking justice. With the help of locals, although met with scepticism and ridicule, Alex managed to retrieve footage documenting their ordeal and reached out to social media for assistance.

However, instead of receiving support, they faced further manipulation from the police who attempted to whitewash the incident by presenting them with gifts and coercing them into recording false testimonies of satisfaction. The police even tried to get the man and other two cyclists to cheer 'Punjab Police Zindabad' on video which translates to 'Long live Punjab Police' but they refused. Despite efforts to bring attention to their plight through mainstream media channels, Alex found himself confronted with censorship and intimidation tactics as journalists hesitated to report on the issue, citing threats from the authorities.

Alex concluded the video by exposing the identities of some of the policemen involved in the assault, sparking outrage among social media users in Pakistan and prompting questions regarding the accountability of law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

