Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeks intra-party election certificate from Election Commission

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought the certificate of its intra-party election from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), according to ARY News. According to PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, they visited the ECP headquarters on Monday in order to pick up the certificate for the internal election that was held a month ago.

He expressed his displeasure with the certificate's delays and mentioned that certifications were given to parties that had elections after the PTI. Barrister Gohar claims that no objections were raised regarding the internal election held by the party and that the certificate has still not been granted by the ECP even after a month of voting, ARY News reported.

PTI, notably conducted its internal polls on March 3, according to which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected as chairman unopposed again. The party's Information Secretary, Raoof Hassan, announced the results, and Omar Ayub clinched the position of Central General Secretary unopposed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid secured the presidency of Punjab without facing any opposition. It is important to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost its electoral symbol, the "bat," on December 22, 2023, when the ECP denied founding member Akbar S. Babar's appeal to have the intra-party elections conducted in accordance with the law.

Later, the PTI petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling that had stripped the party of its "bat" symbol. The Supreme Court did, however, maintain the ECP's ruling regarding the PTI intra-party poll. After the election on March 3, Akbar S. Babar contested the ECP's internal polls once more. Babar submitted a plea to the Election Commission when he subsequently fell out with the party leadership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)