Hamas commander killed in airstrike: IDF

A Monday night airstrike killed Hamas terrorist commander Hatem Alramery, Head of Hamas' Emergency Bureau in the Gaza Central Camps, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 14:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): A Monday night airstrike killed Hamas terrorist commander Hatem Alramery, Head of Hamas' Emergency Bureau in the Gaza Central Camps, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning. Alramery, was involved in the launch of rockets within Hamas's Maghazi Battalion of the Central Camps.

Throughout the past day, the Air Force also struck and destroyed military compounds, launch posts, and numerous terrorist infrastructure sites throughout Gaza. Israel has withdrawn most of its ground forces from the Gaza Strip. On Monday night, the Israeli Prime Minister said a date has been set for an invasion of Rafah, Hamas's last stronghold in southern Gaza.

"Victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen. There is a date," Netanyahu said in a video statement. He didn't indicate when the invasion would take place. "We are constantly working to achieve our goal, primarily releasing all of our hostages and achieving total victory over Hamas," Netanyahu added.

Four Hamas battalions are believed to remain in Rafah along with an estimated one million Palestinians displaced by the war. On Monday, Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas rocket launchers inside a humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis next to a an distribution center. The zone was evacuated and no civilians were harmed.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

