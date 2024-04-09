Indian Coast Guard vessel Samudra Paheredar makes port call in Muara, Brunei

Indian Coast Guard's Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar made a port call at Muara, Brunei on Tuesday as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to ASEAN countries, the Ministry of Defence said. The visit of ICG specialized vessels to ASEAN countries is in pursuance of India ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2022 in Cambodia during the ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting.

During the three-day visit, the crew of ICGS Samudra Paheredar will engage in professional interactions focusing on Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement. "Activities include cross-deck training, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, and sports events with Brunei Maritime Agencies," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The visit aims not only to strengthen ties between the Indian Coast Guard and their Brunei counterparts but also to showcase India's shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of "Aatamnirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India". Moreover, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) aboard ICGS Samudra Paheredar will also participate in Beach Cleanup activities in collaboration with local youth organizations, contributing to the Government's initiative "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan".

"This overseas deployment is a testimony to the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to bolster bilateral relationships and enhance international cooperation with Foreign Friendly Countries (FFCs)," the statement read. According to the Ministry of Defence, before Muara, ICGS Samudra Paheredar visited Vietnam and the Philippines, demonstrating a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region.

ICGS Samudra Paheredar's deployment to the ASEAN region reflected India's shared concern and resolve towards Marine Pollution, promoting maritime safety and security through maritime cooperation, aligned with India's maritime vision encapsulated in SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region, Act East Policy and Indo Pacific Vision. (ANI)

