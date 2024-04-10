Left Menu

'Birds of Goodness' airdrops 29th humanitarian aid batch in north Gaza

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the airdrop of the 29th humanitarian aid batch as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

10-04-2024
'Birds of Goodness' airdrops 29th humanitarian aid batch in north Gaza
Dubai [UAE], April 10 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the airdrop of the 29th humanitarian aid batch as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation. This airdrop includes Eid parcels containing clothes, shoes, toys, sweets, and various items for all family members, arriving in time for Eid Al Fitr.

This initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and contribute to their well-being during this important holiday. As part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", five aircraft, including two C17s from the UAE Air Force and two C295s and one C130 from the Egyptian Air Force, participated in the airdrop. The mission focused on reaching inaccessible, isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

A total of 85 tonnes of food and relief aid were delivered, bringing the total amount of aid provided through the Birds of Goodness operation to 1,732 tonnes since its inception. Meanwhile, the total amount of aid that the UAE provided to northern Gaza by air and land during Ramadan exceeds 2,102 tonnes. This includes aid shipped by land through the Karam Abu Salem crossing and by air through the Birds of Goodness operation.

This initiative comes within the framework of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to intensify humanitarian aid efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan. (ANI/WAM)

