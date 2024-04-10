Left Menu

PML-N dissidents set to join former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's party

After Eidul Fitr, Zaeem Qadri, a former leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), is set to join Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's political party, ARY News reported, citing sources, on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:11 IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
After Eidul Fitr, Zaeem Qadri, a former leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), is set to join Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's political party, ARY News reported, citing sources, on Tuesday. According to sources with knowledge of the event who spoke to ARY News, Khaqan Abbasi has made the decision to reach out to more leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in order to include them in his new political party.

Abbasi, the former premier, approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday in an attempt to form his own political party. Abbasi, who left the PML-N last year, filed the necessary paperwork with the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday to register the new political party.

In an interaction with a group of journalists, Abbasi stated that the ECP had received all the paperwork required for the establishment of the new political group. Abbasi served as the PM from August 2017 to May 2018, according to ARY News.

Before Abbasi, many politicians, including Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak, formed their own political parties. Abbasi expressed an interest in floating a new party multiple times following his disagreements with the PML-N's top leadership, reported ARY News.

Earlier, Abbasi made it clear that his leader was Nawaz Sharif and if Maryam Nawaz was elevated to the PML-N's top office, he would consider whether to remain in the party's fold. Prior to the elections in January, he said he was satisfied with his decision not to contest the general elections in 2024, adding that it did not mean he had left politics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

