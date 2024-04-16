Left Menu

Mansour bin Zayed attends annual festival for purebred Arabian camel racing

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended the competitions of the fifth day of the Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing, where the participants have vied for the H.H. UAE President's Sword.

An Arabian Camel. (Photo: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended the competitions of the Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing, where the participants have vied for the UAE President's Sword. Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, also witnessed the competitions in the "Iza'ah" category at the Al Wathba Camel Race Track. He was accompanied by a number of camel racing enthusiasts and fans from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Earlier in the day, H.H. Sheikh Mansour attended a luncheon hosted by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan at Al Wathba Majlis, attended by a number of camel owners. Participants in the competitions expressed their appreciation for the support provided by the UAE wise leadership to this authentic heritage sport and the valuable prizes allocated to the competitions, which have made it one of the most important sports in the country.

The attendees thanked Sheikh Mansour for his follow-up and great support for camel racing. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

