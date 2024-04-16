Pak: Oil tanker owners halt fuel supply, demand fair treatment

Oil tanker owners have halted oil supply to press for the fulfilment of their demands and staged a protest outside the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) terminal, ARY News reported. The Association announced on Monday that fuel supply would remain suspended from Tuesday, citing what they deemed as 'unfair' measurement practices by the authorities.

According to the Oil Tankers Owners' Association, they had sought redressal of their grievances from both the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, but their efforts proved futile, as reported by ARY News. The Association members have parked their containers in the PSO depot and voiced their demands through slogans.

Blaming the administration for fuel shortages, the oil tanker owners declared their strike would persist until their demands are met. They insisted on the acceptance of their demands, particularly emphasising the implementation of a metered system for filling. The association claimed that the authorities had breached the agreement reached on February 20, ARY News reported. (ANI)

