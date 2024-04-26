Israel National Security Minister Ben Gvir injured after car accident in Ramla

Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir on Friday sustained injuries after his car flipped following a car accident in Ramla City Israel, The Times of Israel reported on Friday. The accident occurred while he was leaving the scene of a terror stabbing and some witnesses said that he jumped the red light.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the collision and three people were taken to hospital after being lightly injured, it reported. The Times of Israel reported that Ben Gvir's office said that the minister is in good condition and conscious but is being taken to the nearby Shamir Medical Center for further treatment.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash. The Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12 reporter who cited a witness as saying that Ben Gvir's vehicle ran a red light and that there have been numerous reports in recent months that his official vehicle has committed a number of traffic violations.

In August last year, Ben Gvir was involved in another accident when his vehicle ran a red light while on the way to an interview. Hebrew media have reported that he routinely instructs his driver to flout traffic rules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)