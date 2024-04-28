Left Menu

Israeli military hit 270 Gaza terror targets since start of Passover Holiday

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that over the first six day of the Passover holiday its forces attacked about 270 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip, of which more than 20 were terror infrastructures that were aimed at the territory of Israel. In the attacks rocket launch sites were destroyed.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 21:04 IST
Israeli military hit 270 Gaza terror targets since start of Passover Holiday
Representative Image (Image Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 28 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that over the first six day of the Passover holiday its forces attacked about 270 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip, of which more than 20 were terror infrastructures that were aimed at the territory of Israel. In the attacks rocket launch sites were destroyed. In addition, the IDF attacked a launch site located in the designated humanitarian area in the southern Gaza Strip, using Israel Air Force aircraft. The launch site was loaded and attacked before it could launch rockets at Israeli territory. Before the attack, the IDF took precautions so that it was possible for the citizens to evacuate the area, thereby preventing injury to those not involved in the attack.

The IDF said that this was "further evidence of Hamas's cynical use of civilian spaces for terrorist purposes." In addition, after rocket launched were carried out by the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad during the days of the Passover holiday at a number of areas in Israel near Gaza known as the "Gaza Envelope" including Sderot and Zikim (both located just north of Gaza), the IDF attacked positions and launch sites from which the shooting was carried out. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024