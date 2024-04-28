Israeli military hit 270 Gaza terror targets since start of Passover Holiday

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 28 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that over the first six day of the Passover holiday its forces attacked about 270 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip, of which more than 20 were terror infrastructures that were aimed at the territory of Israel. In the attacks rocket launch sites were destroyed. In addition, the IDF attacked a launch site located in the designated humanitarian area in the southern Gaza Strip, using Israel Air Force aircraft. The launch site was loaded and attacked before it could launch rockets at Israeli territory. Before the attack, the IDF took precautions so that it was possible for the citizens to evacuate the area, thereby preventing injury to those not involved in the attack.

The IDF said that this was "further evidence of Hamas's cynical use of civilian spaces for terrorist purposes." In addition, after rocket launched were carried out by the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad during the days of the Passover holiday at a number of areas in Israel near Gaza known as the "Gaza Envelope" including Sderot and Zikim (both located just north of Gaza), the IDF attacked positions and launch sites from which the shooting was carried out. (ANI/TPS)

