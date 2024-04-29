Left Menu

Israeli military hits dozens of Gaza terror targets over last day

In addition, the fighters of the Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) sea arm attacked othertargets and provided fire support to the forces of the IDF's 99th reserve infantry division operating in the center of the Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 29 (ANI/TPS): Over the past day, fighter jets and other aircraft of the Israel Air Force attacked dozens of terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist infrastructures, rocket launch sites, armed terrorists and observation posts. In addition, the fighters of the Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) sea arm attacked other targets and provided fire support to the forces of the IDF's 99th reserve infantry division operating in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The fighters of the 679th brigade's combat team identified a number of terrorists in the center of the strip near the maneuvering forces, in a quick divisional circle closure, an aircraft attacked and eliminated the terrorists. In another operation, the fighters of the brigade identified a terrorist cell inside a building in the center of the Gaza Strip. in a joint divisional effort

Artillery forces and aircraft attacked the building where the squad operated and eliminated the terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

