US: Shooting claims lives of 3 police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina

Three law enforcement officers lost their lives in a devastating shooting incident at a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina. Among the fallen were a deputy US Marshal and two local task force officers, confirmed by a source familiar with the matter speaking to CNN. Though police had not publicly confirmed the fatalities, a news conference has been scheduled at 5:40 pm (ET) to shed light on the event. The incident unfolded at a residence on Galway Drive in Charlotte, where multiple officers were shot Monday afternoon, as per authorities.

"The residence on Galway Drive is now clear, and the area is safe. Residents no longer need to shelter in place," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a Monday afternoon X post. One suspect was found dead, and two other people were found in the home and are being held by police for questioning, according to the post. "Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation," the department had said earlier on X.

The incident took place at the 5000 block of Galway Drive, police said, and a SWAT team was on scene. Police said the "threat is isolated" to that area and asked neighborhood residents to shelter-in-place. "The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force which is comprised of several agencies in the Charlotte area was attempting to serve a warrant" when shots were fired, according to another X post from the police department.

"Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital," police previously said. In response to the tragic events, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles expressed profound sorrow, extending her condolences to the affected officers and their families. Lyles urged the community to unite in support and prayer for those impacted by the harrowing incident, CNN reported. (ANI)

