Left Menu

US: Shooting claims lives of 3 police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina

40 pm (ET) to shed light on the event. The incident unfolded at a residence on Galway Drive in Charlotte, where multiple officers were shot Monday afternoon, as per authorities.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:46 IST
US: Shooting claims lives of 3 police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Three law enforcement officers lost their lives in a devastating shooting incident at a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina. Among the fallen were a deputy US Marshal and two local task force officers, confirmed by a source familiar with the matter speaking to CNN. Though police had not publicly confirmed the fatalities, a news conference has been scheduled at 5:40 pm (ET) to shed light on the event. The incident unfolded at a residence on Galway Drive in Charlotte, where multiple officers were shot Monday afternoon, as per authorities.

"The residence on Galway Drive is now clear, and the area is safe. Residents no longer need to shelter in place," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a Monday afternoon X post. One suspect was found dead, and two other people were found in the home and are being held by police for questioning, according to the post. "Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation," the department had said earlier on X.

The incident took place at the 5000 block of Galway Drive, police said, and a SWAT team was on scene. Police said the "threat is isolated" to that area and asked neighborhood residents to shelter-in-place. "The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force which is comprised of several agencies in the Charlotte area was attempting to serve a warrant" when shots were fired, according to another X post from the police department.

"Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital," police previously said. In response to the tragic events, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles expressed profound sorrow, extending her condolences to the affected officers and their families. Lyles urged the community to unite in support and prayer for those impacted by the harrowing incident, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024