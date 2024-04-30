Left Menu

Pakistan's health institutes rack up exorbitant rent, neglecting patient care

The rent for private properties far exceeds market rates, prompting stakeholders to call for a third-party inquiry to unveil the facts.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:48 IST
Pakistan's health institutes rack up exorbitant rent, neglecting patient care
Government Al-Aziz Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Health institutes of Punjab Specialised Healthcare Medical Education Department are burdening the national exchequer with exorbitant monthly rents paid to private buildings, Dawn reported. The rent for private properties far exceeds market rates, prompting stakeholders to call for a third-party inquiry to unveil the facts.

Government documents disclose that four institutes have been paying over PKR 7 million monthly to private building owner for years. Despite available space at the health secretariat on Queens Road, private buildings are still being rented, according to officials. This adds to the public's inconvenience, as scattered government health offices in the provincial capital lead to multiple issues. The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) offices, for instance, pay a monthly rent of PKR 3.6 million, with three head offices in Lahore alone paying around PKR 3 million. Other PHC offices across cities collectively pay PKR 6,00,000 monthly. In Garden Town, three PHC offices pay PKR 2.3 million, PKR 3,87,750, and PKR 2,80,000 respectively.

Additionally, the Multan Region office in Multan pays PKR 2,05,000 monthly, the Bahawalpur Regional Office in Bahawalpur PKR 1,06,945, and the Sargodha Region in Sargodha PKR 1,30,000. There are ample official buildings available in these cities, but these institutes remain in rented spaces, sources claim.

Similarly, the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, located in a rented building in Gulberg, Lahore, pays PKR 1.3 million monthly. This company has paid over PKR 80 million in rent to date. The Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority shells out PKR 1.3 million monthly to a private building owner in Shadman. Meanwhile, the Punjab Pharmacy Council rents a private villa in Garden Town, Lahore, for PKR 800,000 per month.

Officials highlight the substantial expenses, including hefty salary packages for officials, alongside millions going to private building owners monthly. Despite this expenditure, the performance of these institutes remains questionable. As the government spends millions on rent, patients in major public hospitals in Lahore suffer. Due to insufficient funds, these hospitals owe PKR 9 billion and face disruptions in medicine supply, diagnostic services, and surgeries, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024