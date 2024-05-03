Israel: Kibbutz Be'eri announces resident slain by Hamas on Oct 7; body held in Gaza

Kibbutz Be'eri has announced the tragic loss of its resident, Dror Or, who fell victim to Hamas' terror assault on October 7, and his body remains held in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported. According to the announcement, Dror Or, aged 49, was confirmed as a casualty following further forensic investigation by the IDF. He had been held as a hostage since the attack.

The ordeal began when Hamas terrorists stormed the Or family home in Kibbutz Be'eri, seizing Dror and two of his children, 17-year-old Noam and 13-year-old Alma. Despite their attempts to seek refuge in a safe room, the terrorists forced them out as they set the house ablaze. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the militants abducting the family, according to The Times of Israel. Tragically, days later, the body of Dror's wife, Yonat Or, was discovered. She had bravely tried to protect her family during the attack.

After enduring weeks of captivity, Noam and Alma were eventually released on November 25, as part of a temporary ceasefire arrangement mediated by Qatar and the United States between Israel and Hamas. Fortunately, their older brother, Yahli, and their loyal dog, Nella, survived the ordeal. Yahli, who was serving in the north during the attack, was not present at the time. Dror Or was known for his culinary skills and artisanal cheese-making at the Be'eri Dairy, which has garnered numerous awards since its establishment in 1991. His late wife, Yonat Or, was also an entrepreneur, having created her own carpentry and furniture line called Ayuna in Be'eri.

This devastating news from Kibbutz Be'eri brings the total number of deceased Israelis held in Gaza to 37, The Times of Israel reported. "We are devastated to learn that Dror was killed by Hamas on 10/7 and that his body is being held in Gaza. His children are now orphans. Time is running out for the hostages. We must #BringThemHome now," said American Jewish Committee in a post on X. (ANI)

