Taiwan detects 26 Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels around nation

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday said that it detected 26 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around the nation from 6 am (local time) on Thursday and 6 am (local time) on Friday. Among the 26 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 14 aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's MND said. Two Chinese military aircraft were spotted in the northeast sector of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and three other fighters entered the southwest ADIZ, Taiwan News reported.

Following China's action, Taiwan monitored the situation using its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems and deployed combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels and land-based air defence missile systems, according to Taiwan's MND. In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "26 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

So far in May, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has detected Chinese military aircraft 30 times and naval vessels 16 times. Since September 2020, China has intensified the use of "gray zone tactics" by operating more military aircraft and naval ships around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News report. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

Meanwhile, Taiwan is preparing for a possible increase in Chinese military drills are Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te assumes office. Concerns have increased over potential military exercises by China around Taiwan as Lai Ching-te takes oath on May 20, Taiwan News reported. In response, Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Tsai Ming-yen on Wednesday said the bureau is taking measures to boost national critical infrastructure.

Following a session of the Legislative Yuan, Tsai Ming-yen said June to November is the season for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) routine military exercises. He said that the period after Lai Ching-te is sworn in as Taiwan's President will be the "hot season" for the PLA's military exercises. Tsai said, "Whether the CCP will use this (inauguration) as an excuse to conduct military exercises to impose further pressure on Taiwan is something our National Security Bureau is currently focusing on," according to Taiwan News report.

Asked how NSB plans to bolster national critical infrastructure, he said Taiwan will use dual backup systems and patrol mechanisms. (ANI)

