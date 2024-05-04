Canada: Indian couple, their grandchild killed in multi-vehicle accident

An Indian couple and their grandchild were among four people who lost their lives in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on Monday. The Consulate General of India, Toronto, expressed profound condolences for the tragic loss of Manivannan, Mahalakshmi, and their infant grandchild, who were involved in the fatal accident on Highway 401 in Whitby.

"Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi & their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision. CG met the bereaved family at the hospital & assured all possible assistance. We are in touch with Canadian authorities," said Consulate General of India, Toronto, in a post on X. According to Ontario's special investigations unit, the collision, which occurred on Monday night, claimed the lives of four individuals, including the three-month-old infant. The victims, visiting from India, were traveling in a Nissan Sentra when the accident took place. Alongside the couple, their grandson tragically perished at the scene.

The grieving parents of the infant, residents of Ajax, survived the crash but sustained injuries. The 33-year-old father and 27-year-old mother were both hospitalised, with the mother undergoing treatment for serious injuries. The cargo van involved in the collision also suffered casualties. The 21-year-old male driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene, while his 38-year-old male passenger was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The Special Investigations Unit of the province continues probing the details of the collision, with a team of investigators and reconstructionists dedicated to unraveling the sequence of events. In the wake of the heart-wrenching loss, the Consulate General of India in Toronto has assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance and remains in close contact with Canadian authorities. (ANI)

