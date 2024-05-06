Left Menu

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised with skin infection

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised for the second time in Manaus (AM) on Sunday to treat a bout of erysipelas, a type of skin infection, Brazil's online newspaper Metropoles reported.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 06:49 IST
Brazil's Former President Jair Bolsonaro (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised for the second time in Manaus (AM) on Sunday to treat a bout of erysipelas, a type of skin infection, Brazil's online newspaper Metropoles reported. In a post on social media platform X, Bolsonaro wrote, "I'm at Santa Julia Hospital in Manaus. Erysipelas...still not expected to be discharged. A hug to everyone."

Notably, Bolsonaro was in Manaus to meet with supporters at meetings and demonstrations. He had to suspend his schedule in the region because of the hospitalisation, Metropoles reported.

The former President of Brazil will remain in the hospital to continue his medication and observation for a better evolution of his clinical condition, according to deputy captain Alberto. According to Metropoles, federal deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL-CE) published a photo on Instagram on Sunday afternoon next to Bolsonaro in the hospital.

"Ready to watch the Palmeiras game in a little while," he wrote alongside the picture on the gram. The forecast is that Bolsonaro will be able to return to Brasilia on Monday. (ANI)

