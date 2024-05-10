Left Menu

UAE to host '2024 PLACI Compliance Requirements Session' on May 14

The United Arab Emirates is set to host the "2024 PLACI Compliance Requirements Session" conference and exhibition for the first time in the Middle East.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 23:23 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates is set to host the "2024 PLACI Compliance Requirements Session" conference and exhibition for the first time in the Middle East. Organised by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the event will take place on May 14 and 15 in Abu Dhabi.

The conference promises diverse participants from the aviation and cargo sectors. Government agencies, local and regional companies, and international organisations will also be represented. Over 65 countries and 40 companies are expected to participate, alongside officials from the UAE, international civil aviation, IATA, customs departments, government entities, airline presidents, cargo agencies, and information technology firms.

Discussions at the conference will focus on the Pre-Loading Advance Cargo Information (PLACI) systems and their corresponding requirements. Attendees will explore compliance strategies, the best technologies, practices, and experiences in this field, and ways to strengthen global cooperation in addressing challenges faced by global cargo movement. Highlighting the significance of hosting this global event, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, emphasised that the conference presents a valuable opportunity to showcase the UAE's pioneering experience in implementing the PLACI system and facilitate the exchange of knowledge with relevant authorities worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

