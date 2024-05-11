Left Menu

Taiwan's intelligence agency accuses China of planning to disrupt pro-Taiwan activities in Europe

Taiwan's Intelligence agency, National Security Bureau (NSB), said on Saturday that China will try to fuel divisions between the US and the European Union while stepping up disruption of pro-Taiwan activities in Europe, reported Taiwan News.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:44 IST
Taiwan's intelligence agency accuses China of planning to disrupt pro-Taiwan activities in Europe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Intelligence agency, National Security Bureau (NSB), said on Saturday that China will try to fuel divisions between the US and the European Union while stepping up disruption of pro-Taiwan activities in Europe, reported Taiwan News. The NSB made these accusations in a report, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the intelligence agency are submitting to the Legislative Yuan for discussion on Monday (May 13), per the Liberty Times.

The document further focuses on Taiwan's national security given the recent visits by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to France, Serbia, and Hungary. China was planning to use France to emphasise the strategic autonomy of the European Union, while playing the EU against the US, according to the report.

Moreover, Germany's robust economic interests in China and uncertainty about the year-end US elections could work in Beijing's favour, as reported by Taiwan News. Meanwhile, China will also use its friendly relations with Serbia and Hungary to boost divisions within Europe and promote anti-American feelings, according to the intelligence agency.

The upcoming European Parliament elections set to be held in June and the legislative elections expected in the UK, Belgium, and Lithuania could give China the opportunity to influence Taiwan's parliamentary diplomacy and interfere with pro-Taiwan actions in the EU. Furthermore, the NSB stated that while Chinese leader Xi's visit did not fundamentally alter Taiwan's situation, attention needed to be paid to mutual understandings between China, Russia, and Central European nations on Tiawan, according to Taiwan News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024