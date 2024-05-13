Left Menu

Mubadala Energy announces second consecutive significant gas discovery in Indonesia

Mubadala Energy, the international energy company headquartered in Abu Dhabi and the operator of the South Andaman Gross Split PSC, today announced another substantial gas discovery from the Tangkulo-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, about 65 kilometres offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:36 IST
Mubadala Energy announces second consecutive significant gas discovery in Indonesia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): Mubadala Energy, the international energy company headquartered in Abu Dhabi and the operator of the South Andaman Gross Split PSC, today announced another substantial gas discovery from the Tangkulo-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, about 65 kilometres offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia. The discovery marks the second deep water well operated by the company. Tangkulo-1 was drilled to a depth of 3,400 meters in 1,200 meters of water depth, just a few months after the major discovery at the Layaran-1 well, also in South Andaman.

The Tangkulo-1 well encountered 80 meters of gas column in a good quality Oligocene sandstone reservoir confirmed through an extensive data gathering campaign that includes obtaining a full core of 72 meters, wireline logging, sidewall core, pressure and fluid sampling. Utilising a new Drill Stem Test (DST) design, the well successfully flowed 47 mmscf/d of excellent gas quality and 1,300 barrels of condensate. Although testing was constrained by testing facilities, the estimated well capacity is 80-100mmscf/d and over 2,000 barrels of condensate.

Mansoor Mohammed Al Hamed, CEO, Mubadala Energy, commented, "When added to our recent success at Layaran-1, this game-changing discovery promises to transform Indonesia's and Southeast Asia's energy landscape and demonstrates that South Andaman is one of the world's most exciting energy plays. By working with partners and harnessing our world-class technical capabilities, I am confident we can realise the full potential of this block, in line with our commitment to support the government's ambitious development timeframes. This news also strengthens our ability to play a proactive role in the energy transition through our gas-biased strategy."

With an 80 per cent working interest in South Andaman, Mubadala Energy is the largest net acreage holder in the area. In line with the company's gas-biased strategy, Tangkulo-1 is an important pillar in the cluster's development story, with the discovery unlocking further potential in the southern part of the block and indicating an additional multi-TCF of prospective gas resource in nearby structures. Together with Layaran-1, this discovery adds material contingent volume and provides a platform for Mubadala Energy's continued organic growth in the region through additional exploration and appraisal activities.(ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024