Apologise to public first for potential dialogue with party: PTI leader Asad Qaiser to Nawaz, Zardari

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser on Monday asked the Pakistan Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party's co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari to make apologies to the nation first, in order have any kind of potential dialogue with the party, reported ARY News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser on Monday asked the Pakistan Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party's co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari to make apologies to the nation first, in order have any kind of potential dialogue with the party, reported ARY News. The PTI leader, in a program for a private channel, said that the authorities must form a judicial commission to investigate and hold those accountable in the May 9 riots.

He further emphasized the nation's need for stability and adherence to constitutional and legal frameworks. Qaiser also disclosed ongoing discussions within the government regarding negotiation offers, involving consultations with the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

Qaisar voiced worries regarding the latest political developments and cited instances where PTI MNAs were forced to transfer parties. He also questioned the morality of engaging in negotiations with non-compliant entities, according to ARY News. In addition, Qaisar reaffirmed PTI's adherence to constitutional principles and responsibility, dismissing any unconstitutional routes to authority. He stressed the party's commitment to the mandate of the people and its ranking of Pakistan's welfare as a top priority.

Qaisar pledged to protect the rule of law and reiterated PTI's commitment to democratic ideals. He emphasized the need for an open and accountable political system and, in the end, argued in favor of the people's empowerment to shape the destiny of the country. (ANI)

