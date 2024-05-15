Pak PM Shehbaz to personally assess PoJK situation, says law and order is top priority

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored his government's commitment to upholding law and order in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), declaring it a top priority during a federal cabinet meeting, as reported by ARY News. Expressing his resolve to tackle issues through dialogue, Shehbaz announced that he will visit PoJK to assess the ground situation firsthand.

In his address, Shehbaz reiterated the significance of Kashmir as the "jugular vein" of Pakistan, echoing the sentiments of the nation's founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, according to ARY News. Acknowledging the urgent needs of the people in the valley, the Prime Minister said that the federal government, in collaboration with stakeholders such as President Asif Ali Zardari and PoJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, swiftly responded to their demands. He disclosed the allocation of PKR 23 billion to address immediate requirements, a move aimed at defusing tensions and restoring peace.

Commending the POJK government for their restrained approach in the face of challenges, PM Shehbaz emphasised the importance of thwarting any attempts to disrupt stability, applauding the collective efforts of political leadership in resolving the issue amicably. The announcement comes in the wake of the Awami Joint Action Committee's decision to end protests following the government's acceptance of their demands. The committee, which had been leading demonstrations against rising inflation, declared an end to protests after PM Shehbaz unveiled the PKR 23 billion subsidy package for the people of PoJK.

"The government has heeded our demands," affirmed the AAC in a statement, signaling a resolution to the recent unrest in PoJK, ARY News reported. Violent protests and a shutter-down strike was observed in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) for almost 3-4 days, which came to a halt following Islamabad's announcement of an immediate grant of PKR 23 billion to address demands for fair electricity pricing and subsidised wheat flour.

On Monday, Shehbaz announced a Rs 23 billion subsidy package for the PoJK during a high-level meeting convened in relation to the turmoil in the valley. The price of wheat flour had been reduced by PKR 1100 per 40 kg bag, from PKR 3100 to PKR 2000. The protests left at least three people dead and several others injured. (ANI)

