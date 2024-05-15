Left Menu

World Sindhi Congress chairperson Rubina Shaikh elected president of UNPO

Shaikh's ascent to this pivotal role underscores her steadfast dedication to amplifying the voices of unrepresented nations and people worldwide.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:03 IST
World Sindhi Congress Chairperson Rubina Shaikh elected President of UNPO (Image Credit: World Sindhi Congress). Image Credit: ANI
World Sindhi Congress Chairperson Rubina Shaikh has been elected President of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO). Shaikh's ascent to this pivotal role underscores her steadfast dedication to amplifying the voices of unrepresented nations and people worldwide.

The UNPO, established in 1991, serves as an international membership organization with a diverse constituency of over 40 members. It provides a crucial platform for nations and peoples lacking representation in major global forums to articulate their concerns and champion their rights on the international stage. The WSC, a member since 2016, joined forces with UNPO to advocate for the self-determination of the Sindhi people.

Under Shaikh's leadership, the WSC has leveraged UNPO's platform to raise awareness about the unique cultural identity of the Sindhi people and the challenges they confront in Pakistan. Her election as President is a testament to her resolute leadership and tireless advocacy for human rights, democracy, and self-determination for the Sindhi population.

Expressing her gratitude for being elected as UNPO president, Shaikh said, "I am deeply honored to have been chosen as President of UNPO. I am committed to collaborating with all members to ensure that the voices of unrepresented nations and peoples resonate loudly and clearly. Together, we can forge a more resilient, inclusive global community." The WSC has congratulated Shaikh on this well-deserved distinction and eagerly anticipates her continued success in advancing the missions of both organizations.

The World Sindhi Congress is a global advocacy organization dedicated to promoting the rights of the Sindhi people and advocating for their self-determination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

