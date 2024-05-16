Left Menu

Israel forces destroy weapons workshop as Hamas tries to regroup in northern Gaza

Israeli soldiers operating in northern Gaza eliminated dozens of terrorists in encounters and airstrikes as Hamas tries to regroup in the Zeitoun area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:54 IST
Israel forces destroy weapons workshop as Hamas tries to regroup in northern Gaza
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers operating in northern Gaza eliminated dozens of terrorists in encounters and airstrikes as Hamas tries to regroup in the Zeitoun area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday. The IDF said ground forces destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including a weapons workshop located near a school. Large numbers of weapons, including AK-47s, grenades, explosives and magazines, machines for producing rocket launchers as well as unspecified "intelligence management assets" were also uncovered.

This comes on the heels of Israel killing 15 terrorists in a Hamas command center located inside a UNRWA school, and aerial footage shows Palestinian gunmen in a UNRWA aid compound in Rafah this weekend. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024