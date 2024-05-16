Israel forces destroy weapons workshop as Hamas tries to regroup in northern Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers operating in northern Gaza eliminated dozens of terrorists in encounters and airstrikes as Hamas tries to regroup in the Zeitoun area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday. The IDF said ground forces destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including a weapons workshop located near a school. Large numbers of weapons, including AK-47s, grenades, explosives and magazines, machines for producing rocket launchers as well as unspecified "intelligence management assets" were also uncovered.

This comes on the heels of Israel killing 15 terrorists in a Hamas command center located inside a UNRWA school, and aerial footage shows Palestinian gunmen in a UNRWA aid compound in Rafah this weekend. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

