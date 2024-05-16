Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Kalba's BoT meeting

Dubai [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Kalba, chaired, on Thursday, the second meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) at the university's headquarters. The board discussed many topics related to various educational, academic and administrative aspects at the university, and the board adopted a number of decisions that will contribute to achieving the university's aspirations.

The board approved the internal regulations of the University of Kalba, which regulate all academic, administrative, financial, graduate studies, and scientific research areas, among others, in addition to approving the organisational structure of the University of Kalba. The board approved the appointment of Dr. Ali Al Zaabi as Assistant Director for Community Affairs and Public Relations, the appointment of Dr. Hassan Saleem as Dean of the College of Business Administration, and the appointment of Dr. Lafi Mohammed Musa as Dean of the College of Law.

The board reviewed the report of the two visits of the delegation of the Commission for Academic Accreditation to the University of Kalba, which took place earlier, where the delegation evaluated the physical education and sports sciences programme. The board also reviewed the reports of the academic, financial, compliance and audit committees, and the Financial Resources Development Committee, and the most prominent recommendations made to develop various fields at the university and accelerate scientific and academic progress.

The meeting saw the presence of several BoT members. (ANI/WAM)

