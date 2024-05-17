Israel promotes switch to renewable energy use in private homes

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched a first-of-its-kind guide to aid local authorities in encouraging their residents to adopt renewable energies in their homes. The ministry said such moves will help in lowering the cost of living and in realizing the government's goals for producing electricity from renewable energy.

The guide was prepared as part of the project "Sunshine for All" shared by the ministry, the Keren Kayemet Foundation and the Israel Forum for Energy Association. The renewable energy production potential on all the roofs of buildings in Israel is estimated at about 11 gigawatts, with half of this potential being on the roofs of residential buildings. Due to the great complexity involved in the production of renewable energy in residential buildings in general and shared residential buildings in particular, this potential is in fact largely unrealized.

The project "Sun for All" was established with the aim of accelerating the realization of this potential, increasing the production of renewable energy in Israel and helping to achieve the national goal of 30% renewable energy in 2030. Also, the production of clean energy in the built-up area near the centers of consumption will lead to savings on the electricity bill, a direct profit for the residents as well as a reduction Costs in establishing transmission infrastructures and maintaining the open areas and reducing pollutant emissions.

Beyond that, generating electricity from solar energy in many centers in the urban area increases security in energy since it is an energy source that is not under threat during war. Energy security is also at the level of the building and the house - during a power outage, the electricity produced by the solar installation can be consumed during the day.

Residents who choose to install batteries to store electricity will even be able to store part of the electricity produced and use it at night as well. (ANI/TPS)

