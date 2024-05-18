Left Menu

ACRES 2024 showcases innovative real estate projects focused on enhancing environmental sustainability

The Acres Real Estate Exhibition, currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre and organised by Leader Events Management, continued to captivate attendees on its third day with a showcase of the latest projects from developers in Dubai, the region, and around the world.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:46 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates



As the event heads towards its conclusion on Sunday, it presents over 120 new projects. Many of these developments are focused on innovative environmental sustainability practices, which align with the UAE government's strategy to combat climate change and preserve the environment, thereby enhancing the welfare of property owners.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES Dubai, said, "Real estate is one of the most thriving sectors in the UAE and is rapidly growing towards enhancing environmental protection efforts. At ACRES, we are committed to bolstering these efforts by enabling companies and real estate developers to showcase their sustainable projects and share expertise in this arena. We are also keen to organise workshops and programmes that provide an excellent opportunity to educate visitors about sustainable living and the importance of investing in smart, sustainable cities." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

