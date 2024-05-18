Left Menu

Mohammad Al Gergawi awarded honorary Doctorate at Georgetown University

In a significant milestone for global business education, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business celebrated the commencement of its Class of 2024 at the Healy Lawn in Washington, D.C.

Mohammad Al Gergawi awarded honorary Doctorate at Georgetown University
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): The event was distinguished by the presence and keynote address of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, who was honoured with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa for his significant contributions to the public and private sectors along with society.

Georgetown University President John J DeGioia bestowed the honorary degree on Al Gergawi. The citation recognised Al Gergawi for "his career of public service, marked by investments in education and innovation in human development to elevate both his own nation and the wider world, his efforts to advance his country's evolution and growth while also seeking the common good of all of mankind, and his work to deliver on a long-term strategic vision that will lead the way to a better world." The ceremony marked the graduation of nearly 900 students who successfully completed their graduate business programmes. The graduates now join Georgetown University's prestigious global alumni network, which includes more than 220,000 members worldwide.

In September 2023, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business launched its Executive Master of Business Administration programme (Executive MBA) in the UAE at the Dubai International Financial Centre Academy, garnering widespread interest and admitting 54 students. Equipping students to lead with innovation and foresight, the programme offers elective courses that encompass a range of topics prioritised by the UAE for its economic growth, including sustainability and AI development. The first cohort of UAE students is set to graduate in 2025 after completing the 20-month programme. (ANI/WAM)

