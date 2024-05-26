Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Yasmin Rashid discharged from hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Yasmin Rashid, who was also the former Health Minister of Punjab province was discharged from the hospital after signs of improvement in her health, ARY News reported citing sources on Sunday. Sources claim that Rashid was sent to the hospital for treatment of stomach problems and dehydration and that she was released when her antibiotic course was completed.

According to sources, she has been moved to jail after being released from the hospital as her health has improved. Due to high blood pressure and diarrhoea, the PTI leader was previously moved from Kot Lakhpat Jail to Services Hospital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid's health is "not satisfactory," Kot Lakhpat Jail's Medical Officer said, according to ARY News. Rashid had a very high blood pressure of 160/110, according to the report, which added that she had been unable to eat or drink anything for the past day, according to the medical officer's report, and as a result, her body was severely dehydrated.

Yamin Rashid has been imprisoned due to her alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. In a vandalism case on May 9, she was indicted by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) with other party leaders like Main Mehmoodur Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhry, reported ARY News.

On May 9, 2023, the PTI leaders were arrested at Shadman police station for vandalism after the former prime minister was taken into custody in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust scandal. (ANI)

