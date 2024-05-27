Left Menu

Taiwan Army finds propaganda flyers allegedly from China on Erdan island

A package of pamphlets with propaganda slogans written, was found on one of Taiwan's islands, Focus Taiwan reported, citing army officials, adding that it had been allegedly dropped there by the Chinese troops.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:18 IST
Taiwan Army finds propaganda flyers allegedly from China on Erdan island
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A package of flyers with propaganda slogans written, was found on one of Taiwan's islands, Focus Taiwan reported, citing army officials, adding that it had been allegedly dropped there by the Chinese troops. The flyers, which were in "simplified Chinese," were found by Taiwanese soldiers stationed on Erdan island, part of the Kinmen group of islands controlled by Taiwan, the Army's Kinmen Defence Command said in a press release.

The propaganda pamphlets were most likely dropped on Erdan during a two-day military drill by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) encircling Taiwan, which concluded Saturday, the Army said in their release. "Simplified Chinese" is used in China, while Taiwan uses complex or traditional Chinese characters, Focus Taiwan reported.

The box of pamphlets was found on the pier on Erdan during a routine patrol by the Taiwan troops, the Army command said, without mentioning what was printed on the flyers. However, they said that they believed the propaganda pamphlets had been dropped on the island by a drone as part of the cognitive warfare the PLA has been carrying out against Taiwan for a period of time.

The Army Command emphasised that they will continue to take appropriate responsive measures to such incursions by taking actions, including protecting important military facilities to prevent leaks of confidential information, Focus Taiwan reported. Amid rising tensions between the two regions, Taiwan and its offshore frontline islands have been experiencing frequent drone incursions over the past few years.

The Kinmen Islands are considered part of Taiwan's frontline, as they lie only about 10 kilometres west of Xiamen City in China's Fujian Province. The Chinese PLA's latest joint military drills were held on Thursday and Friday in areas surrounding Taiwan, three days after the inauguration of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te , according to Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024