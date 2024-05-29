Saud bin Saqr opens Sobha Modular

Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], May 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised the importance of adopting a comprehensive and integrated economic vision, in which the industrial sector plays a vital role in enhancing the prosperity and well-being of the emirate. He stated that this serves as a fundamental pillar in Ras Al Khaimah's strategy aimed at ensuring a bright and sustainable future for generations to come.

Sheikh Saud made the remarks while opening the Sobha Modular for manufacturing aluminium facades, one of the companies of the Sobha Limited, which was established on an area of about 250,000 square metres in the Al Hamra Industrial Zone, under the supervision of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah praised the emirate's economic achievements reflected in economic integration and harmony among its various vital sectors, in parallel with its overall development, which enhanced its presence and status as a supportive destination for business growth and prosperity, in accordance with the highest global standards that consider environmental, social, and health sustainability issues.

Sheikh Saud said, "Industry is a key driver in stimulating economic growth, and our vision for this sector aligns with the national strategy to accelerate industrial progress, adopt advanced technology and innovative solutions, and enhance its role in global competitiveness to support our local and national economy." He added, "We attach importance to supporting industrial development and increasing its contribution to our economy, believing in the success factors of this sector, including the presence of national cadres, advanced infrastructure, and opportunities for business growth and prosperity, which represents a strong incentive for regional and international companies to enhance their presence in the emirate and benefit from these factors to expand their operations in the region and access various promising global markets."

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah made an inspection tour of the new facility, during which he was briefed on its manufacturing units equipped with the latest artificial intelligence-based machines, robotics devices, and advanced infrastructure aimed at enhancing long-term growth. The officials of the new industrial facility extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for his support to the industrial sector in the emirate by harnessing all capabilities and providing necessary facilitations for the success, growth, and prosperity of companies operating in the emirate.

The opening ceremony was attended by several senior officials in Ras Al Khaimah.(ANI/WAM)

