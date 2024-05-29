Left Menu

ZHO, Burjeel Medical City sign MoU to provide healthcare services to people of determination

Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Medical City (BMC), with the aim of enhancing access to healthcare and therapeutic services for people of determination, with a focus on providing community services on a broader scale.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 23:58 IST
Abu Dhabui [UAE], May 29 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Medical City (BMC), with the aim of enhancing access to healthcare and therapeutic services for people of determination, with a focus on providing community services on a broader scale. Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, and Aysha Al Mahri, Deputy CEO, BMC, signed the MoU during a ceremony held at the hospital in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings and senior leaders from both entities.

Under the agreement, BMC will collaborate with ZHO to offer a range of specialised treatments, rehabilitation services, and early disability detection programmes. The hospital will also complete rehabilitation therapy services for people of determination when they return from abroad. Al Humaidan stressed that this collaboration is an extension of ZHO's ongoing efforts to provide a diverse range of care and rehabilitation services to its members, emphasising the alignment of strategic objectives and shared vision for social responsibility, aimed at attaining sustainable social development and cultivating a healthy society. (ANI/WAM)

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

