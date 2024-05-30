Israeli FM calls Slovenian move to recognize Palestine 'Reward for Hamas Murder'

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed the Slovenian government's decision to recommend that the Slovenian Parliament recognize an independent Palestinian state.

Katz said that such a move "rewards Hamas for murder, rape, mutilation of bodies, beheading of babies, and strengthens the Iranian axis of evil while damaging the close friendship between the Slovenian and Israeli people."

"I hope the Slovenian Parliament rejects this recommendation," he added. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)