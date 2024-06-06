Two schools built with India's financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal's Sunsari district

Two school buildings built under the "Nepal- India Development Cooperation" High Impact Community Development Project have been inaugurated in the Sunsari district of Nepal, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said. School Building of Shree Bhadgaun Sinuwari Secondary School at Ramdhuni Municipality and Shree Bhagwati Secondary School at Inaruwa Municipality in Sunsari District has been inaugurated on Wednesday, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced in a release.

According to the release, the building has been built under the financial assistance of NRs.26.30 million. Rajan Mehata, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Shankar Lal Chaudhary, Mayor, Ramdhuni Municipality and Suman Shekhar, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, jointly inaugurated the building. Further, the school Building of Shree Bhagawati Secondary School at Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari built with financial assistance from India at the total cost of NRs. 30.50 million also has been inaugurated.

Rajan Mehata, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Kedar Bhandari, Mayor, Inaruwa Municipality and Suman Shekhar, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu inaugurated the second school building. "The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', was utilized for the construction of a school building with other facilities at Shree Bhadgaun Sinuwari Secondary School at Ramdhuni Municipality. Also, the GoI grant was utilized for the construction of school buildings with other facilities at Shree Bhagawati Secondary School at Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari. These projects were taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal on High Impact Community Development Projects. The projects were implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Sunsari," the Indian Embassy stated in a release.

Chief of the District Coordination Committee, the Mayor of Ramdhuni Municipality, Mayor of Inaruwa Municipality and Chairpersons of the School Management Committee, Sunsari in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Indian government in priority sectors. "The set-up created would be useful in providing better education facilities to the students of Shree Bhadgaun Sinuwari Secondary School and Shree Bhagawati Secondary School in Sunsari, Nepal and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this region," the release adds further.

Since 2003, the Indian government has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 85 projects are in Koshi Province in various sectors, which include 12 projects in Sunsari. In addition to these, the Indian government has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 146 ambulances and 48 school buses have been gifted in Koshi Province, including 24 ambulances and 11 school buses provided in Sunsari District.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Indian government in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector, especially in the education sector in Nepal," the release added. (ANI)

