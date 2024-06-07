UAE to celebrate Philippines 126th independence anniversary on June 9

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): The "Emirates Loves the Philippines" social media page, will host a massive celebration for the Filipino community in the UAE at the Dubai World Trade Centre on June 9. The event marks the 126th anniversary of the Philippines' independence.

The celebration, which will be attended by UAE officials and prominent diplomatic, economic, and social figures from the Filipino community, aims to honour the strong ties between the UAE and the Philippines and to enhance cooperation between the two countries. The event will celebrate Filipino culture as well as the contributions of the Filipino community to the UAE's sustainable development journey.

Held in collaboration with Dubai Police, the celebration will include diverse cultural and artistic activities, including musical performances, folk dances, and exhibitions of Filipino crafts and arts. The event will also feature entertainment for children. Running from 8 am to 8 pm, the celebration will offer various entertainment activities and competitions, as well as a series of artistic performances showcasing different aspects of Filipino culture.

This event reflects the UAE's dedication to fostering cooperation and friendship with various countries and promoting values of tolerance among all people by participating in their cultural, entertainment, and national celebrations. The celebration underscores the UAE's success in creating a tolerant and open environment that allows everyone to live in peace and harmony. The UAE is a global model for respecting cultural diversity, enabling residents of different cultures to celebrate their special occasions.

The UAE and the Philippines maintained strong ties even before establishing official diplomatic relations on 19th August 1974, followed by the opening of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on 17th June 1980. The bilateral relationship reached a milestone with the opening of the UAE Embassy in Manila in 1989, and since then, the cooperation between the two countries has expanded significantly, peaking in recent years.

The UAE greatly values the substantial contributions of Filipino workers to its economic growth, not only in the tourism and trade sectors but also in other fields such as engineering, healthcare, and human resources. The UAE is home to hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who consider it their second home. (ANI/WAM)

