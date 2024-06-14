Left Menu

Pakistan: Sindh government to table its budget 2024-25 today

The Sindh government is set to announce its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday, which is expected to be (PKR) 33 trillion, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:01 IST
Pakistan: Sindh government to table its budget 2024-25 today
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Sindh government is set to announce its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday, which is expected to be (PKR) 33 trillion, according to ARY News. The budget for 2024-25, which will be announced tomorrow, includes allocations for development projects, salaries, and other areas.

A significant amount of the budget, PKR 959 billion, is expected to be proposed for ongoing development projects throughout the province. In the 2024 budget, the government will propose a 30 per cent rise in public sector employee salaries, with PKR 163 billion allotted for the Sindh police budget. According to ARY News, PKR 322 billion will be proposed for all educational sectors, while the health sector will receive PKR 287 billion.

The budget anticipates receiving PKR 1900 billion from the federal government. In addition, the province intends to produce PKR 650 billion in revenue from its own and other sources. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has been in talks with the government to fix the matter, but they have achieved no results.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has delegated full responsibility to the negotiation team in talks with the government, ARY News reported citing sources. According to sources, the PPP is upset with the government's attitude and believes it has failed to live up to its obligations.

According to the sources, the party has resolved to take a confrontational stance and would no longer tolerate the government's "non-serious" attitude. The PPP may consider boycotting the budget session and voting on the budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024