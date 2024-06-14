World Uyghur Congress commemorates 36th anniversary of 1988 pro-democracy protest by students in Urumqi

The World Uyghur Congress commemorated the 36th anniversary of the 1988 pro-democracy student protest in Urumqi, calling it one of the most significant large-scale expressions of discontent against the Chinese government's discriminatory policies against Uyghurs. The World Uyghur Congress issued a statement, stating, "The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) commemorates the 36th anniversary of the 1988 pro-democracy Uyghur student protest in Urumchi, East Turkistan. June 15, 1988, marks one of the most significant large-scale public expressions of discontent against the Chinese government's discriminatory policies against Uyghurs."

On December 12, 1985, tens of thousands of Uyghur youth aligned on the snowy Urumqi streets and shouted loudly against the colonial regime, seeking freedom, liberty, human rights, and democracy. The Uyghur youth expressed their desire for freedom and their brave and indomitable spirit. The Uyghur student protest aimed to educate Uyghur students across the country about their rights.

"The protest was led by the current WUC President, student leaders Dolkun Isa, Waris Ababekir and Erkin Tursun," the statement read. "Thousands of students courageously raised their voices against the discriminatory policies of the government, as we understood the significance of this momentum," said WUC President.

The World Uyghur Congress, in their statement, restated its plea to the global community to ensure that the Chinese government is held responsible for its ongoing violations of Uyghur human rights, freedom, and democratic principles. The 1988 Uyghur student demonstration in Urumqi represents a crucial juncture in the Uyghur community's endeavour for self-governance and democratic rights in China's Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region.

In the late 1980s, as China was experiencing a wave of pro-democracy movements across the country, Uyghur students in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, were also inspired to voice their demands for greater political freedoms and cultural rights. The protest was largely led by Uyghur university students who called for democratic reforms and greater autonomy for the Uyghur people within China.

The demonstration initially started peacefully, with students gathering to demand political reforms and greater respect for their ethnic identity and cultural rights. However, the Chinese authorities responded to the protest with heavy-handed tactics, including arrests and crackdowns on the demonstrators. The government's repressive measures led to violence and further unrest in Urumqi.

Despite the crackdown, the 1988 Uyghur student protest in Urumqi catalysed raising awareness about the Uyghur people's struggle for autonomy and human rights. It also demonstrated the Uyghur population's aspirations for democratic governance and cultural preservation within China. (ANI)

