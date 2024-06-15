Pak: Indian High Commission organises yoga session with diplomatic corps, yoga enthusiasts

The High Commission of India in Islamabad hosted a serene and insightful yoga session to commemorate the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY 2024). The event, held on the theme of 'Yoga For Self and Society', brought together members of the diplomatic corps, along with Yoga practitioners and enthusiasts from various walks of life.

The serene atmosphere at the High Commission provided the perfect backdrop for participants to engage in a series of yoga postures and breathing exercises, guided by experienced instructors. The session emphasised the holistic benefits of yoga, focusing not only on physical well-being but also on mental clarity and spiritual rejuvenation. "High Commission of India in Islamabad organised a Yoga Session today to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY 2024) with diplomatic corps and Yoga enthusiasts, under the theme of 'Yoga For Self and Society'," said the Indian High Commission in Pakistan in a post on X.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature." The resolution notes "the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health." In this regard, the World Health Organisation has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide, and a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

But yoga is more than a physical activity. In the words of one of its most famous practitioners, the late BKS Iyengar, "Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one's actions." Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, PM Modi earlier called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives.

PM Modi shared a set of videos showing various 'Asanas' on X, describing their benefits. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said, "As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly." (ANI)

