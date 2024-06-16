Left Menu

"Biggest challenge is to face powerful rise of China...": Taiwan President Lai Ching Te

Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te stated that China sees the "annexation" and "elimination" of Taiwan as a major national cause, addressing cadets at the military's premier institution that they must understand their adversary, reported Al Jazeera.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:34 IST
Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te stated that China sees the "annexation" and "elimination" of Taiwan as a major national cause, addressing cadets at the military's premier institution that they must understand their adversary, reported Al Jazeera. In a speech on Sunday, Lai stated that only Taiwan's people can decide their future, and he has repeatedly offered negotiations with Beijing but has been rejected.

Speaking in Kaohsiung, south of the island, on the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Whampoa Military Academy, Lai said today's cadets must recognise the challenges of the "new era." "The biggest challenge is to face the powerful rise of China, [which is] destroying the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and regards Taiwan's annexation and the elimination of the Republic of China as the great rejuvenating cause of its people," he said, using Taiwan's formal name.

"The highest mission is to bravely take up the heavy responsibility and grand task of protecting Taiwan, and safeguarding the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," he added. China, which considers Taiwan to be its own territory, has often targeted Lai personally.

Since gaining office this month, Beijing has labelled him a "separatist". China also sent aircraft into Taiwan's airspace and conducted a large military rehearsal over the island immediately after Lai's inauguration, reported Al Jazeera. In May, the drills were the largest China had conducted in more than a year, and they occurred just days after Taiwan swore in its new president, Lai Ching-te.

Lai Ching Te is openly despised by Beijing for promoting the island's sovereignty and distinct character. (ANI)

